The College of the Ozarks released a statement on Jan. 5 that all athletic competition was going to be delayed through Jan. 28. This announcement was the first in terms of athletics since July 30 when the college announced that all athletic competition would be suspended through the fall 2020 season, and there would be a reevaluation at the beginning of the 2021 year.
A decision about any athletic activity post-Jan. 28 would be released as soon as possible.
“We hope to begin competition again soon but the safety of our student athletes, coaches, game personel, and fans is our top priority. Check back often for updates and we will publicize the decisions about activities as soon as they are made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.