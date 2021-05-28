The Hollister Tigers moved on to the state quarterfinals after defeating Seneca 4-2 on Tuesday night. It will be their first trip to the quarterfinals since 2006.

“These kids have grinded away. It’s huge for them,” Hollisterhead coach Trent Oxenreider said. “We’ve played a gauntlet of a schedule all season. It’s been a long time in Hollister since something like this has been done. We’re enjoying it.”

Hollister hosted Seneca in a humid, post-rain game and started it off strong. Senior Konner Hatfield hit a triple in the first inning to start the scoring for the Tigers. He then crossed home plate himself after senior Landon Richards made contact and reached first on an error.

The next few innings were quick. Each team was able to secure a hit here and there but no one else scored until the bottom of the fifth.

Hollister put two more runs on the board after back-to-back singles from Hatfield and Richards.

Seneca then attempted a comeback.

The Tigers struggled through the top of the sixth. On one out, junior Clay Kemp, who eventually earned the win on the mound, sent someone to first on a hit by pitch. A double and a few errors allowed the runner to score. An additional runner scored, but Hollister was able to get out of the inning.

“Clay’s been a bulldog all year for us,” Oxenreider said.

“The seniors like (Colby Teaster and Cole Jones) really calm me down in certain situations,” Kemp said. “Even though I think of myself as pretty independent, I’m appreciative of them being behind me talking me up.”

After the Tigers calmed down, the rest of the game was history. They didn’t score anymore in the bottom of the sixth but did record one hit and three walks, including an automatic walk to Richards.

Hollister sent Seneca down 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

“We’re changing the culture here,” Kemp said. “We haven’t had success in athletics for a long time, and we’re having people finally step up and be dogs. It’s changing our culture big time.”

The Tigers were originally set to face Springfield Catholic in a rematch from earlier this season on Thursday at 5 p.m. That game was moved to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 28, due to inclement weather. The results of the MSHSAA State Quarterfinal Game were not available at the time of publication.