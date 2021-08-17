The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the PGA Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper announced their upcoming fall events in a release earlier this month.

All nine of the events listed are spread across the state and are listed in order by date.

NAMI Neon Night Run

The 5-kilometer run as well as 1-mile run/walk is set for Saturday, Aug. 21, at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park. It will feature an illuminated trail, music by DJ Will, The Glow Zone, a photo booth, shaved ice and products courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company, according to the release.

Each registered participant receives a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt. Register at NEONNIGHT.ORG.

St. Louis Celebrity Golf Classic presented by Hillyard, Inc.

Play three with a celebrity, or a foursome to entertain or reward clients, on Monday, Aug. 23, at The Legends Country Club in Eureka, located just outside of St. Louis.

Stan Musial Hall of Fame Championship presented by Landau Pontoons

The most elite event of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the Musial is Sunday, Aug. 28, and Monday, Aug. 29. A steak-and-seafood dinner and auction will take place on Sunday night at Old Kinderhook Country Club, in Camdenton, with golf at 9 a.m. the next morning, the release states.

Sporting Clays Classic sponsored by Killian Construction and presented by Bass Pro Shops

Two round times are set for 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. at the Ozarks Shooters Complex between Springfield and Branson on U.S. Highway 65. It’s $500 for a four-person team or $150 for one shooter.

Harvest Moon Festival presented by SGC Foodservice under the late-September stars

Set for 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 on the driving range of Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, this Price Cutter Charity Championship fundraiser, this release states this event will feature a dozen nationally accredited chefs presenting flavorful dishes. Wines, craft brews and specialty drinks are included leading up to the night’s silent and live auctions.

It costs $500 per couple or $1,850 for a table of eight.

Children’s Smile Center Poker Run Golf Classic

Set to start at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at Silo Ridge Golf & Country Club in Bolivar, the big prize for winning this golf tournament is a getaway to the Palace Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi,

The event supports a Price Cutter Championship charity — the Children’s Smile Center helps cover dental expenses for low-income children and pregnant mothers in Christian, Stone and Barry counties, the release states.

Platinum Clubs & Clays Classic presented by USA Mortgage

This PCCC fundraiser includes terrific golfers’ and shooters’ gift packs, and sponsors can field a golf team and then a different team for the sporting clays, the release states. Rounds start at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Top of the Rock and the Bass Pro Shops Shooting Academy, located in Ridgedale.

This event includes lunch between rounds as well as a gala at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the White River Conference Center on the Bass Pro Shops campus in Springfield.

Rockin’ Roll Bike & Music Festival

This festival includes cyclist rides of 10, 20, 40 and 62 miles — paved & gravel on the 62-mile course — on Saturday, Oct. 9, at The Riff in southwest Springfield.

The event includes an event T-shirt, music and an evening concert at The Riff benefiting Music Therapy of the Ozarks, according to the release. Register at bikeandmusicfest.org.

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s Inaugural Bass Fishing Classic presented by SRC and SMC Packaging

Set for Saturday, Oct. 30, with a starting point of State Park Marina on Table Rock Lake, the event has a $200 entry fee for two anglers with a 70% guaranteed payout. Anglers also are automatically entered into a Big Bass Derby, with the winner receiving $500 in fishing gear by Favorite Fishing, according to the releases.

Each golf and sporting clays outing includes a gift package with logoed apparel, continental breakfast, lunch, on-course beverages, team photos and trophies to the top teams. To enter any event, call the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at 417-889-3100.