Despite a limited schedule so far this season, the Reeds Spring Wolves baseball team moved to 3-3 after defeating Mt. Vernon on Tuesday in eight innings.
The Wolves have struggled to get games in, having four of their ten games canceled so far this season. They lost their first game to Forsyth 9-8 and defeated Parkview 12-2 a week later.
The Wolves then played Clever, Fair Grove and Bolivar in a seven-day span, losing the first two and winning the third over Bolivar 15-5.
Reeds Spring was supposed to host Northwest (Hughesville) and Blue Eye on Saturday, April 10, but those games were canceled due to weather and field conditions. Seven days after defeating Bolivar, the Wolves defeated Mt. Vernon.
The Wolves hosted Cassville on Thursday, and will host Central and Marshfield next week.
