The Missouri Thunder of the Professional Bull Riders Team Series recently made four selections in the 2023 PBR Team Series Draft.

Those drafted included Joao Lucas Campos of Porto Feliz, Brazil; Kade Madsen of Honeywell, UT; Eduardo Matos of Emilianópolis, Brazil; and Felipe Furlan of Sales Oliveira, Brazil. The riders are guaranteed a place on the Thunder’s rosters for the first two events of the 2023 PBR Team Series season in Cheyenne, WY, hosted on July 24 and 25, and in Kansas City, MO, from Aug. 3 through Aug. 5.

Campos will join the team after competing at his first World Finals, where he became the first Brazilian since Jose Vitor Leme in 2017 to record his first premier series ride on his first outing at the PBR World Finals.

After going 32 for 42 in PBR Brazil events this season, Campos went two for three at the Velocity Tour finals, beating out PBR veteran Ednei Caminhas for one of the last five spots at the World Finals.

Missouri Thunder Assistant General Manager and Head Coach Luke Snyder said Joao is one of the superstars of Brazil.

“From our first meeting during our trip south, we knew he was our guy,” Snyder said. “Fast forward a couple months later, he was the Velocity Tour event champion and adjusted to American bulls quite well. We are excited about what he brings to the Thunder this season.”

Prior to the draft, the Thunder traded Colten Fritzlan to the Arizona Ridge Riders for the fourth overall pick in the 2023 Draft, where the Thunder took Kade Madsen, brother of the Oklahoma Freedom’s Briggs Madsen.

“Colten Fritzlan was a great asset to the Missouri Thunder on and off the dirt,” Snyder said. “We wish him continued success with the Arizona Ridge Riders. They are gaining a great individual within their organization.”

While Madsen has only competed in two PBR events, he won his second, a Touring Pro Division event in Perry, GA. Madsen was noticed by PBR general managers, as he won the 21st Annual Lane Frost Challenge in 2021 at 15 years old; the youngest rider ever to win the event.

“Kade Madsen is the all-American cowboy kid we were looking for to add to an already strong roster,” Snyder said. “He exudes confidence and natural ability that will be a great addition to our team. We’re thrilled to have him.”

In the second round, the Thunder selected Eduardo Matos out of Brazil with the 10th overall pick. Matos has competed in two events for PBR Brazil, going four for eight.

With the 13th overall selection and the only pick in the third round, Missouri took Felipe Furlan, who has competed with PBR Brazil for three years.

In addition to their selections in the PBR New Rider Draft, the Missouri Thunder also added Paulo Eduardo Rossetto of Colorado, Brazil and Andy Bohl of St. Cloud, FL in the practice roster draft.

Campos, Madsen, and returning veterans Andrew Alvidrez and Marcelo Procopio Pereira, hit the dirt at the scenic Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on Friday, Sept. 15, for PBR Thunder Days; the seventh event of the 2023 PBR Team Series regular season.

For more information about Missouri Thunder, visit www.pbr.com/teams/thunder or the ‘Missouri Thunder’ page on Facebook.