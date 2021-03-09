The College of the Ozarks Bobcats and Lady Bobcats have advanced to the field of 48 in their respective NAIA National Championship Basketball Tournaments.
In the first year returning to a single division, the opening rounds of the tournament will be played March 12-13 at host locations across the country. Each location will host six teams, in two three team pods. The top team in each pod will receive a first-round bye and play the winner of the game between the two and three seed. The winner of each pod will advance to the field of 16. The men’s tournament will culminate in Kansas City, Missouri with the final 16 teams competing for the title. The women’s Sweet 16 will be held in Sioux City, Iowa. The final rounds of each tournament will be held March 18-23 in their respective locations.
Thursday evening the Lady Cats and the Bobcats awaited the announcement of their opening round destinations and their opponents.
The Bobcats, making their second consecutive trip to the tournament, will head to Lewiston, Idaho and face Carroll College out of Helena, Montana. The Saints are 20-10 and received an At-Large bid to this year’s tournament.
The Lady Bobcats, in their 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, will travel to Omaha, Nebraska and face Northwestern College from Orange City, Iowa, who received an At-Large bid. The Red Raiders are a familiar foe of the Lady Bobcats and one that brings a sense of desired revenge for Coach Becky Mullis and her program. The Lady Cats have squared off against Northwestern five times in previous tournaments, including twice in the championship game. The Red Raiders have won three of the five contests including two championship games (08’ and 12’) and the most recent game, at the buzzer, in the controversial 2019 Quarterfinals.
Game times and links for watching live are yet to be announced.
