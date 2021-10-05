While the Branson Pirates and Reeds Spring Wolves hit the road and started on time, the Hollister Tigers and Forsyth Panthers were forced to wait for their games due to weather.
Rain — and more importantly lightning — delayed the start of the game for the Tigers and Panthers, both of which hosted their opponents for homecoming.
Forsyth hosted Stockton with Sheldon and eventually got to play their game on Friday night. The two waited until 8:15 to start.
The wait was worth it for the Panthers; they won 30-22. The Panthers moved to 3-3 with three games to go in the regular season. The Panthers travel to Strafford for a 7 p.m. kickoff this Friday. The two are in Class 2 District 3, and after Friday, Strafford is No. 2 in the district while Forsyth in No. 3.
Hollister also had its homecoming game delayed, but instead of it being by just an hour, it was postponed until 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The time change was a weird one, and the Tigers ultimately lost 42-31 to Aurora. The win pushed Aurora to the top of the Class 3 District 6 standings, and Hollister now sits in second. The now 4-2 Tigers travel to Logan-Rogersville this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Branson and Reeds Spring lost on the road on Friday night. Reeds Spring lost 50-28 to their Class 4 foe Marshfield. The Wolves faced another tough opponent in 5-1 McDonald County this Friday on the road.
Branson was shutout 38-0 by Webb City — one of the top ranked teams in Class 5. The Pirates will look for a win at 0-6 Willard this Friday.
