The Branson Pirates announced the hiring of Kirk Harryman as their new baseball coach on Friday, June 25. He replaces Troy Nimmo who resigned the position.
Harryman was the head coach at Joplin High School for 17 years. He coached his team to several titles: the 2001 state championship, six conference championships and six district titles. He also reached the state semifinals three times and the state quarterfinals once more.
“We are excited to add Coach Harryman to our staff,” Branson athletic director David Large said in the release announcing the hiring. “His coaching achievements speak to his longtime dedication to high school athletes and their success.”
Harryman will teach physical education at the high school. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from Missouri Southern State University. He received a master’s degree in Educational Administration from William Woods University along with a specialist degree in Administration.
