The Blue Eye Bulldogs archery team competed in a state qualifying bullseye tournament over the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 4, at Kirbyville.
Other attending schools included Chadwick, Springfield Lutheran, Kirbyville, and Taneyville. The Blue Eye 5th grade team won the tournament championship in the elementary team division, with a score of 2460 over second place Chadwick, while the younger Bulldogs team finished in 3rd place. Team 1 had a total 25 bullseyes, while team 2 had 12 more. Thirty Bulldogs shot career high scores, and 7 more shot qualifying scores for State, pushing the team total to 21 unofficially.
Meryn Painter led the way individually, winning the Gold medal in the girls division. Alysea Parton won the Silver. A total of 6 Lady Bulldogs placed in the Top 10 on the leaderboard. On the boys side, Quinn Hobbs won the Silver medal, and Jasper Parton won the Bronze. A total of six Bulldog boys placed in the Top 10.
Kirbyville was the last regular Bullseye Tournament of the season for the Bulldogs. The team will shoot in a 3D state qualifying tournament Friday, Feb. 10, at Conway, Missouri and will be followed by another home practice shoot on Saturday, Feb. 25.
