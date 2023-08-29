Reeds Spring Volleyball
REEDS SPRING VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
8/31 Seneca Home 7:00 pm
9/5 Clever Home 7:00 pm
9/7 Strafford Home 7:00 pm
9/11 Logan-Rogersville Away 7:00 pm
9/12 Branson Away 6:30 pm
9/14 Monett Away 7:00 pm
9/18 Spokane Home 6:00 pm
9/19 Cassville Away 7:15 pm
9/21 Aurora Away 7:00 pm
9/23 Strafford Volleyfest Away
9/26 Marshfield Home 7:30 pm
9/28 Springfield Catholic Home 7:00 pm
10/3 Mt. Vernon Away 7:30 pm
10/7 Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament
10/9 Riverton High School Away 5:30 pm
10/10 Hollister Home 7:00 pm
10/12 Nevada Away 7:00 pm
10/26-11/3 Class 3 State Tournament
REEDS SPRING VOLLEYBALL ROSTER
Barr, Adelle
Cagle, Blaiklee
Evans, Shelby
Fitzwater, Kylie
Fuller, Brooklyn
Hall, Violet
Hedrick, Zoeie
Hime, Neeley
Hopper, Reece
Irvin, Leah
Kite, Cailyn
Mayfield, Jordan
McMurdo, Mylie
Rogers, Hannah
Stull, Addison
Watson, Harley
Johnson, Allie
Thompson, Emmarae
Chastain, Elizabeth
Howe, Kaelee
Johnson, Saylor
Kugler, Chloe
Kugler, Mackenzie
McAndrews, Kaitlyn
Reynolds, Madelyn
Westerhold, Stephanie
Reeds Spring Cross County
“We are extremely excited to get started with this group. We have two returning state qualifiers on the boy’s side in sophomores Max Hirschi and Connor Love, along with a deep group of upperclassmen. This group made huge strides last season, and we look forward to them continuing to improve this year. As program numbers continue to improve, there will be strong competition within the group to really challenge one another for opportunities to run in varsity races.
“On the girl’s side, we have a few new additions that we believe can really help solidify our team, in addition to a group of three experienced runners. Aubree Davis has continued to improve over the past two years and has run very well early on this season. Jenna Adams was within two spots of qualifying for the state meet last season,and Dahlia Brand returns for her final season to round out the returners.”
~ Cross Country Head Coach Jason Reinsch
REEDS SPRING CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Sept. 2: Fellow’s Lake
Sept. 7: Seneca Meet Invitational
Sept. 14: Willard Highline Invitational
Sept. 19: Ava Cross Country Invitational
Sept. 30: Riann Lubinski Invitational
Oct. 3: Cassville Invitational
Oct. 7: Cedar Ridge Invitational
Oct. 17: BIG8 Conference Meet
Oct. 21: Reeds Spring Invitational
Oct. 28: District Meet
REEDS SPRING CROSS COUNTRY ROSTER
Boys:
Jaxon Gregg
Max Hirschi
Thomas Holland
Lukas Hutson
Connor Love
Brody McIntosh
Logan Noriega
Josiah Stabo
Dane Thierbach
Reed Thierbach
Jake Toal
Girls:
Jenna Adams
Dahlia Brand
Aubree Davis
Kaylee Geniuk
Allie Johnson
Brenley Johnson
Sidney Love
Reeds Spring Girls Golf
“ This year we are looking forward to continuing to grow the program as we compete in our second season.” ~John Geibler Reeds Spring Golf Head Coach
REEDS SPRING GIRLS GOLF SCHEDULE
9/5 Big Five Golf Challenge (Cassville) Away
9/6 Springfield Catholic Invitational Away
9/7 Blue Jay Invitational (Marshfield, MO) Away
9/11 Bolivar Invitational (Bolivar, MO) Away
9/19 Strafford Tournament (Marshfield, MO) Away
9/20 Big 5 Challenge (Reeds Spring, MO) Home
9/21 Lady Wildcat Invitational (Cassville, MO) Away
9/26 Big 5 Golf Challenge (Mount Vernon) Away
9/28 Big 5 Challenge (Monett) Away
10/2 Big 8 Tournament Away
10/16-17 Class 2 State Tournament
REEDS SPRING GIRLS GOLF ROSTER
Hejlek, Reese
Johnson, Saylor
Coleman, Emilee
Reeds Spring Girls Tennis
“We are excited to add seven new players to the program, with six returning players from last year. Our team has been training hard this past summer and hope to see improved results as we enter this new season.”
~Rob Marshall Girls Tennis Head Coach
REEDS SPRING GIRLS TENNIS SCHEDULE
9/1 Parkview Quad Tournament (Springfield, MO)
9/5 Springfield Catholic Home 4:00 pm
9/7 Parkview Away 4:30 pm
9/8 Forsyth Home 4:00 pm
9/9 Forsyth Lady Panther Classic
9/11 Willow Springs Home 4:00 pm
9/12 Lamar Home 4:30 pm
9/13 Monett Invitational Away
9/14 Monett Away 4:30 pm
9/18 Mt. Vernon Away 4:30 pm
9/19 Nevada Away 4:30 pm
9/21 Clever Away 4:00 pm
9/25 Hillcrest Home 4:30 pm
REEDS SPRING GIRLS TENNIS ROSTER
Haven Hodges
Rylie L Lacy
Marrin L McKoy
Elizabeth Gracce Parrish
Reese Kara Phelps
Marian nichole Mojeres
Kay Louise Johnson
Hannah Bradford
Veronica Holland
Emma Putalavage
Autumn Tharp
Sidney Love
Addyson Moore
Aenaria Deets
