Hollister’s boys and girls sprint squads blazed their home track with school record and first place performances on Friday, April 22. Across all events, the Tigers collected 11 medals in their meet against 17 other schools.
The boys team placed second as a team with medal performances from Tristen Parker, Silas Woodbury and AJ Narvaez.
Parker had a stellar night and contributed four medals. Parker captured the win in the 100m dash in 11.38 and the 400m in 50.84. His 400m time was not only a new personal record, but Parker broke his own school record in the event. Parker also racked up points with a second place finish in the 200m in 22.51, another PR which lowered his previous school record and third in the long jump of 5.65m.
Also scoring an event win for Hollister was Kynzie Burns in the 100m hurdles for the girls team. Burns set a new PR of 16.82. Burns also medaled with a second place finish in the 100m dash in 13.31 and third in the 300m hurdles in 50.45.
Woodbury, a sprinter and throws specialist, took silver in the discus with a throw of 37.20m. Also scoring in the throwing events was Narvaez with a third place throw in the shot put.
Kat Schaefer led the distance and middle distance events for Hollister with a tough double. Schaefer finished second in the girls 1600m in 5:51.15 and third in the 800m.
The Tigers will face steeper competition as they head to Bolivar on Tuesday, April 26 for the SBU Invitational.
