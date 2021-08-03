Branson is about to turn its focus from entertainment to sports this week as the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series returns to Ballparks of America.

The 12U tournament began playing in Branson in the summer of 2017. Since then, the World Series has been held here every year — with the exception of a National Invitational last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams compete in their respective Babe Ruth Leagues for a chance to come to the World Series at Ballparks, located at 1000 Pat Nash Drive in Branson. The Cal Ripken Major70 World Series website states only the best teams make it to this stage.

“While in Branson, those teams will face their biggest challenge – a tournament of champions that will narrow the field down to one to determine a World Champion,” the website states.

Play begins Friday, Aug. 6, but events will begin as early as Thursday morning. Preliminary rounds for the Home Run Derby begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

For a full World Series experience, though, fans from the community and beyond are invited to attend Opening Ceremonies starting at 6 p.m. on St. Louis Field. After Opening Ceremonies, the Home Run Derby finals will begin at 7 p.m.

Games start at 9 a.m. the next day. New England vs. North Dakota and Ohio Valley vs. Arkansas will start the competition off. Each U.S. team in the tournament qualified through their Babe Ruth League region.

The teams and their city of origin are listed below within their respective pools:

Pool A: Branson; Middle Atlantic (East Fishkill, New York); New England (New Canaan, Connecticut); North Dakota (West Fargo); Virginia (Rockville)

Pool B: Hawaii (Honolulu); Missouri (Mineral Area); New Jersey (Hamilton); Southeast (Okeeheelee, Florida); Southwest (Phenix City, Alabama)

Pool C: Arkansas (Bryant); North Carolina (West Raleigh); Ohio Valley (South Lexington, Kentucky); Pacific Southwest (Kalaniana’ole, Hawaii); Washington (Kennewick)

Pool D: Kentucky (Okolona); Midwest Plains (Branson, Missouri); Mississippi (Meridian); New Hampshire (Windham); Pacific Northwest (Meridian, Idaho)

Poll E - International: Aruba, Bahamas, Mexico, Puerto Rico

Listed above are two separate teams from Branson. The World Series honors Branson for hosting by inviting one local team from the area Babe Ruth League to compete in the tournament. The other team playing as Midwest Plains is also from Branson. It won the Central Ozarks Regional for a bid into the tournament.

All schedules can be found at major70worldseries.org. For individual team records, click on the team name on the Schedule page.

Each team is scheduled to play four pool play games before bracket play begins on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The top two teams from each U.S. pool will place into the playoff bracket, while the rest will play through the Iron Bracket. All games and times can be found on the World Series website.

Streaming of the games will take place on Stadium on watchstadium.com/live. Links can also be found on the World Series website.

For more information about the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series and Babe Ruth League, visit baberuthleague.org. For field locations and more, visit ballparksofamerica.com.