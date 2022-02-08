Branson junior Kyshin Isringhausen has been a strong competitor on the mat for the Branson Pirates Boys Wrestling team since he began his high school career.

On Friday, Jan. 22, Isringhausen scored his 100th win in a match at the Hickman High School Boys Varsity Tournament.

“It felt really good to finally see all my hard work pay off and to reach such a milestone. It is much harder now than it used to be to achieve 100 wins due to the current circumstances going on in the world,” Isringhausen told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Thanks to MSHSAA decreasing the match limit, the coronavirus, cancellations of events, and injuries over the years it has become increasingly more difficult for athletes to hit this mark.”

Isringhausen attributes his success on the mat to the support of his parents, coaches and to beginning wrestling at a young age.

“I feel like a lot of my success is thanks to my parents signing me up to wrestle at a young age with the Branson Youth Wrestling Club. My dad helped coach the club and eventually I was using my mom as a practice partner in the garage,” Isringhausen said. “That partnership came to an end when I almost knocked out her front teeth (while) drilling. After putting my mom into wrestling retirement, I joined Terminator Wrestling Academy which vastly improved my skills and toughness. I was with Terminators for many years and eventually worked my way to a AAU and USA state title. Going into high school, I used that knowledge given to me by Coach Rueben Wait and expanded on it thanks to my coaches at Branson.”

Wrestling takes a lot of work and commitment according to Isringhausen.

“I started going to camps all over the place and was putting in the extra work. It was around that time that I started having much more success,” Isringhausen said. “Over the last few years, I have been with the high school my coaches (Coach Hawkins, Coach Oliver, and Coach Schan) have helped me to develop and adapt my style of wrestling to better suit the high school world. I have now developed my own unique style of wrestling. When the season ends, I will continue training by attending wrestling camps, train with college wrestlers, and attend National tournaments. At the end of the day it is really all thanks to the insane support I have received from my parents, coaches, and peers along my wrestling journey that have led to my success.”

Isringhausen said this season has been full of memorable matches and tournaments.

“Some of my favorite moments from this year are winning the Neosho, Union, Hickman, and COC tournaments. In all of those tournaments I came up against state ranked people and really got to test myself,” Isringhausen said. “I also have enjoyed beating Republic, Reeds Spring, and Kickapoo in duals because they had beaten us last year. I really have enjoyed seeing my teammates grow and begin winning their own events as well. I also enjoyed wrestling at National Tournaments before the season started and beating a nationally ranked wrestler at Fall Brawl.”

Isringhausen said one of the goals he set for himself this season was to win a Central Ozark Conference Championship, which he did on Saturday, Jan. 29.

“I really wanted to achieve my first COC championship (which I did), be a returning district champion, and be Branson’s second ever state champion. I would also like to set a few school records,” Isrinhausen said. “As a team, I really just like seeing all my friends working hard and having success. This is the first year since I’ve been in high school that we’ve had a winning season, and I want to continue the success we’ve had recently into the future.”

The best part of wrestling is the challenges to take on tough opponents from all over the country, Isringhausen said.

“For me the best part about wrestling is getting to see all my hard work paying off. I live for the big matches versus the tough opponents. I love going to the tough national tournaments as the underdog. I have wrestled many nationally ranked kids along the way and I love that challenge,” Isringhausen said. “I have also had opportunities to travel and compete in big events all over the country. I have been invited multiple times to wrestle with the Missouri dual team and I have been invited to compete in the Missouri Border brawl twice.”

Isringhausen said he has not made any concrete plans for the future as of yet.

“I am currently unsure what the future holds for me, but no matter what I’m going to work hard,” Isringhausen said.

Isringhausen encourageous wrestlers to keep working at their skills and to never give up.

“One thing I want to say to all new wrestlers is that you aren’t going to be the best when you first start out,” Isringhausen said. “I lost a lot when I started. It took years to consistently win matches and it took me five years to get my first state medal. So stick with it, put in the work and you will eventually have success!”