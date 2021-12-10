The community of Forsyth and the Forsyth High School football program received an award for sportsmanship.
The Southwest Missouri Football Officials Association nominates and votes on one community in Southwest Missouri to receive the Shelby Rainey Sportsmanship Award each year.
The award is based on sportsmanship displayed by football coaches, football players, the student body, and fans at the games. This year, Forsyth High School and the Forsyth community are the proud recipients of the award, according to the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce December Chat.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the football coaches and captains will receive the award on behalf of the school and community at the high school boys basketball game against Springfield Catholic. The presentation of the award will take place between the junior varsity and varsity game. The night will include three games, beginning with the freshmen team at 5 p.m.
