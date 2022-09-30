The Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 held its annual golf tournament on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The event was held at the Pointe Royale Golf Course in Branson.
“We had over 20 teams this year in the tournament,” Lodge Public Relations Officer Keoka Ketcher said. “Thanks to the participation of these teams, the hole sponsors and those who purchased 50/50 raffle tickets and silent auction items, we were able to net over $10,000.”
Ketcher said the money raised will go toward programs to benefit children in the area.
“This money will go toward our Christmas Program and scholarships to high school seniors in our area.” Ketcher said.
For more information visit “Kimberling City Elks 2505” on Facebook.
