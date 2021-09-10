The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will soon celebrate football with the induction of Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Tamba Hali, University of Missouri running back Devin West, Kickapoo High School & University of Central Missouri quarterback Scott Loveland, Salem High School coach Bill Schuchardt, and Lebanon radio broadcaster Kevin Stubblefield, as well as the Harrisonville High School Football Program and Cassville High School’s 2008 and 2009 state championship teams.

CEO & Executive Director Jerald Andrews announced the upcoming inductees who will be enshrined during the annual Football Luncheon presented by the Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company. It’s set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Tamba Hali of the Kansas City Chiefs was among the best pass rushers in Kansas City Chiefs history He was a first-round draft pick in 2006 out of Penn State University, and he spent his entire National Football League career with the Chiefs, covering 12 seasons (2006-2017) and helping the team to six playoff berths. He is second only to the legendary Derrick Thomas (126.5) in career sacks (89.5). A six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, Hali also forced 33 fumbles, second only to Thomas’ 45. Additionally, Hali started at least 15 games every season from 2006-14 and started 14 in 2015.

Coached by David Large — now activities director at Branson Schools — the Cassville High School Wildcats won Class 3 state championships in 2008 and 2009. The 2008 Wildcats beat Cardinal Ritter 31-6 in the finals and finished 12-3. That team won its final seven games after back-to-back, mid-October losses. Among the late-season wins were 28-14 against Monett in a rematch of one of those losses, plus 26-15 against Logan-Rogersville and a 14-13 semifinal victory against Chillicothe. The 2009 team toppled Bowling Green 24-7 in the finals and finished 14-1. Its only loss was to Branson in the season-opener before the Wildcats won 13 of their next 14 games by an average of 25.6 points. Cassville’s closest win was 21-20 against No. 1 Logan-Rogersville in a battle of 11-1 teams. Cassville trailed 20-14 before authoring an 86-yard touchdown drive, scoring with less than two minutes to play. The coaching staff included defensive coordinator Lance Parnell, Jay Rogers, Rick Lawson, Kyle Wood and Clay Weldy – with Robbie Atherton joining the 2009 staff.

Scott Loveland (Kickapoo High School/University of Central Missouri), Bill Schuchardt (Salem High School football coach), Kevin Stubblefield (Lebanon Radio), and the Harrisonville High School Football Program will all also be inducted in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Additionally, the Hall of Fame will honor the Elite 11, which recognizes former high school and college standouts, or those who have made positive contributions to the game.

Lance Johnston, a graduate of Branson High School and Northwest Missouri State University, emerged as one of the top linemen for Branson High School in the early years of the Coach Steve Hancock era. He earned First Team Class 4 All-State honors as a senior in 1988, a year after being a part of Branson’s 1987 state runner-up team that finished 12-2. He also was a First Team All-Central Ozark Conference selection on both sides of the ball. At Northwest Missouri State, he was a four-year letterman and then a First Team All-MIAA in 1992. After college, he has been a coach. He was the head coach at North Platte (Mo.), Polo, Lexington and California high schools between 1995 and 2009. He coached North Platte from 1995-2001, with the 1998 team winning the Class 1 state championship. His Polo and Lexington teams won at least a district title. Since then, he has taught in the Jefferson City school district, and now is an assistant coach for Capital City High School.

Brock Baker (Bolivar High School/Western Kentucky University), Blaise Bauer (Monett High School/Pittsburg State University), Joe Close (Parkview High School/University of Missouri), Marcus Klund (Scott City & Cape Central High Schools/Lindenwood University), Drew Newhart (Cameron High School/Missouri Western State University), Jeff Portman (Buffalo High School/Drake University), Jack Randolph (Southwest Baptist University/Marshfield & West Plains head coach), Casey Shadel (Lebanon High School/University of Central Missouri), Nathan Stokes (Ozark High School/Missouri State University), and Mac Whitehead (Seneca High School/Southwest Baptist University/Missouri Southern State University) are a part of the Elite 11 being honored.

A sponsorship table of eight is $400 and includes a print autographed by individual inductees as well as recognition in the printed program and at the table. A head table ticket is $100 and includes the same perks. A single ticket is $50, or $60 at the door. Numerous sponsorships are available, including congratulatory ads.

Call 417-889-3100 for more information.