The Reeds Spring Wolves finished second after making history last week, winning their way to the first state championship in the program’s history.

The Wolves were defeated 46-7 by the undefeated Cardinal Ritter Lions in the MSHSAA Class 3 Show-Me Bowl Championship game Saturday, Dec. 3 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

The Wolves season is over but the historic run is one which has seen the team and the community come together. The team has ridden a winning season culminating in a seven game winning streak, winning the Big 8 East title, a district championship crown, to make history making it to the final four and now taking the second place in the state championship.

Wolves seniors led by No. 30 Caden Wiest, No. 59 Eben Crain, No. 1 Addison Abshire, No. 5 Adam Lewis, No. 2 Tracey Cobb, No. 23 Preston Blubaugh and No. 71 Moses Barr have helped establish the winning ways for the Wolves this season.

Junior quarterback No. 7 Blandy Burall and junior wide receiver No. 13 James Dowdy left their mark on the season, as well. Burall became the first 2,000-yard passer in Wolves history and Dowdy has made a name for himself with his abilities.

The Wolves just couldn’t catch a break against the undefeated team with speed bound for the SEC and the Big Ten.

The Lions were the first to score and continued their dominance. Cardinal Ritter scored the game’s first 20 points with Marvin Burks running in a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter. Receiver Ryan Boyd also caught a 16-yard touchdown with 3:44 left in the first half.

The Wolves got on the scoreboard when Burall rolled to his left and then turned around to throw a perfect pass to running back Sophomore No. 17 Jace Bolin for a 30-yard touchdown to bring it to 20-7 before halftime.

In the second half, the Lion’s Burks continued his impressive performance on the field scoring two more rushing touchdowns of the game on the Lions’ first two possessions of the second. Also scoring for the Lions in the second half was Fredrick Moore, who scored twice with touchdown receptions of 48 and 36 to extend the Lions’ lead to 39.

The Wolve’s attempts to get on the board in the second half were shut down by the dominant Lions.

The Wolves finished the season at 12-3, setting the record for most wins in football program history plus getting their highest finish in State Competition beating by one place the 1980 Wolves that finished tied for third.

Reeds Spring Wolves Head Coach Andy McFarland posted a letter to the community on the Reeds Spring Wolves Football Facebook page which reads:

“My dear wolves, football families and fans,

As I reflect on an amazing 2022 Wolves football season, I am overwhelmed with pride and gratitude for so many things and so many people.

From day one this summer, there was a tangible commitment to excellence from a great group of seniors who led the way for our locker room. That commitment made its way from the weight room in June to the practice field and contact camps in July. Then to Friday nights starting in August. That commitment was backed all along the way by football families who were truly #ALLIN from day one, on providing all of the time, transportation, love, support, and a whole lot of food to ensure the team always had everything they needed to be successful.

There are so many things that I saw and heard this year that I will never forget.

I saw 55 players show up every single day and give their all for their team. I saw a coaching staff work tirelessly for the last six months to help players truly meet their full potential and eventually exceed their own expectations.I saw coaches wives operate their homes and families without their husbands around for an extra half season. I saw parents serve meals, decorate locker rooms and pray over their boys every single week. I saw cheerleaders, band members and classmates show up weekend and week out from August to December, no matter the weather or the location to get loud and cheer for their friends. I saw administrators, teachers, cafeteria staff and support staff congratulate their wolves at every single opportunity. I saw an athletic trainer cry tears of joy for boys she cares so much about when they won conference and district championships. I heard Perry Phillips and Brian Moler, yell and scream for their team they love as they painted a picture with their words for the folks who could not be there in person. I saw and I heard an unreal level of production from an extremely talented and dedicated RS wolf team staff who uploaded memories to YouTube for all of us to enjoy for a lifetime.

Finally, I saw a community show up in a BIG way all season long! Businesses and families donated food, drink and funds to keep the team’s tank full. I saw the Stars and Stripes waving from atop a fire ladder all season long. I saw a school district and community give not one, but two send offs as the team hit the road to play championship football. And I saw HUNDREDS of Wolves fans pack the stands at Mizzou, as they cheered for their wolves in an unforgettable way.

I am so thankful for this season and I’m so proud to be a wolf on behalf of the coaching staff. We love you. All can’t wait for 2023!

Let’s go wolf sincerely, Coach Andy McFarland Reeds Spring Wolves Football”