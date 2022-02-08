The Branson High School Sweethearts team placed in the top 3 of two competition categories at the 2022 Missouri State Sugar Bears Invitational.

The team placed second in the Mix category and third in Pom. The team had never competed in the pom category before the Jan. 29 competition.

Coach Kristen Dasto told the Branson Tri-Lakes News the team has some challenges other athletic groups at Branson High School don’t have to face.

“We only practice 3 hours a week so we move very fast in our practice times,” Dasto said. “With that, there are also high expectations set for retaining choreography and practicing in their own time, on top of other school and personal obligations.”

Dasto said the addition of pom to the team’s repertoire came about from a desire to do something new and fresh for the squad’s performance at homecoming.

“Pom is very specific,” Dasto said. “There are a lot of intricate details, such as which way the wrists are facing while hitting a position, and it requires a lot of pep and energy to keep moves precise. However, I knew it would be a positive challenge for my girls. The Sweethearts have competed in the Mix category for a few years where you do have to have a section of Pom included in the dance, but they have never done a full Pom number before… Homecoming came and the Sweethearts were fierce with this piece! It was a hit!”

Dasto said it was the squad’s idea to compete in Pom at the Sugar Bears Invitational.

“Since it was a new style for us all, I was nervous the judges might think it was a good game night piece but not quite up to par with the other Pom pieces, but the judges loved it!” Dasto said. “The Sweethearts placed 3rd overall in this category and received so much positive feedback. It was a huge win in our books!”

The team will now compete in state competition later this Spring.