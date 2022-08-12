Two young golfers from Texas left Missouri as champions after winning the American Junior Golf Associations Bass Pro Shops Payne Stewart Junior Championship earlier this month.

The AJGA championship was hosted by Big Cedar Lodge’s Buffalo Ridge golf course and ran from Monday, Aug. 1 to Thursday, Aug. 2. The event at Buffalo Ridge, a course designed by Professional Golf Legend Tom Fazio, took place over 54 holes of stroke play. This was the eighth time the tournament was brought to the golf course at Buffalo Ridge to be played.

Some of the country’s top young players ages 12 to 19 had the opportunity to battle it out in a 78-person field. Bowen Ballis from The Woodlands, Texas took home the trophy in the boys competition finishing 3-under par (210).

Ballis defended his 2021 Bass Pro Shops Payne Stewart Junior Championship title and had the highest AJGA tournament finish in 2022. He carded 13 birdies on the week and birdied No. 1 in all three rounds. Ballis also has a verbal commitment to Vanderbilt University.

“To be able to win here two times in a row, it’s really special,” Ballis said.

In the girls competition, Wenyue (Sonia) Hao from Dallas, Texas finished 1-over par (214) to take home the win.

“I feel really blessed and excited to win my first AJGA because I’ve worked really hard,” Hao said.

This was Hao’s first AJGA tournament victory. She went wire-to-wire, carded six birdies on the week, eagled No.1 in Round Two and birdied No. 12 in Round Two and Three.

Locally, the championship saw a few area contenders including Ben Presley of Branson (41-over par, 254), Max Bowman of Springfield (12-over par, 225) and Noah Naugle of Nixa (19-over par, 232).

For additional tournament information or to view the full results visit ajga.org.