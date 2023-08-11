Forsyth Panther pitcher will be heading to Kentucky to show his skill on the diamond.
Tristan Hunter, a senior, announced his intent to play for the University of Kentucky on his Twitter account on Monday, Aug. 7.
“I’m excited to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky,” Hunter posted on Twitter. “I want to thank God first and foremost and my parents, sisters, coaches, teammates, and anyone who has helped me through this whole process.”
Hunter has shown his dominance on the mound in his High School career with the Panthers.
For more information about the University of Kentucky visit www.uky.edu/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.