The Forsyth Softball team hosted the Spokane Lady Owls in their season opener on Friday, March 17.
The game, which was initially to take place in Spokane, was moved to Forsyth.
The Lady Panthers hit the field with tenacity and backed it up with talent as they took a huge lead in the first inning.
Pitcher No. 9 Kloe Hendrickson took the mound with a vengeance as she pitched a 3 inning no hit shutout, with one walk.
The Forsyth Lady Panthers beat the Spokane Lady Owls in an impressive first showing, with a final score of 16 to 0.
In other sports, the Forsyth Panthers hosted the Reeds Spring Wolves in their season opener on Friday, March 17. The Panthers beat the Wolves with a final score of 12 to 0.
