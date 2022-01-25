The Branson boys wrestling team saw action this weekend at the Hickman High School Varsity Wrestling Tournament.
The Branson varsity wrestling team placed 8th out of 24 schools with 3 individual medalists:
- Kyshin Isringhausen, 1st place in the 132 weight class
- Cade Grimm, 5th place in the 195 weight class
- Jacob Rainey, 5th place in the 220 weight class
Kyshin Isringhausen also celebrated a big achievement when he secured his 100th win during Friday’s matches.
The Reeds Spring boys wrestling team competed in the BIG 8 Conference Tournament. Several wrestlers had top three finishes; Shane Pearson placed second at 106 pounds, Evan Wilson was second at 170, Eben Crain was second at 285, Ashton Plumlee was third at 126, Easton Byrne was third at 145, Nick Rogers was third at 182, and Josh Lowe was third at 220.
The Lady Wolves also brought home medals In the girls conference tournament, Kierstin Allen and Lexi Harris both placed second. The team also won dual matches last week against Aurora, Springfield Central, El Dorado Springs, Diamond, and Warsaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.