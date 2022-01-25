The Branson boys wrestling team saw action this weekend at the Hickman High School Varsity Wrestling Tournament.

The Branson varsity wrestling team placed 8th out of 24 schools with 3 individual medalists:

- Kyshin Isringhausen, 1st place in the 132 weight class

- Cade Grimm, 5th place in the 195 weight class

- Jacob Rainey, 5th place in the 220 weight class

Kyshin Isringhausen also celebrated a big achievement when he secured his 100th win during Friday’s matches.

The Reeds Spring boys wrestling team competed in the BIG 8 Conference Tournament. Several wrestlers had top three finishes; Shane Pearson placed second at 106 pounds, Evan Wilson was second at 170, Eben Crain was second at 285, Ashton Plumlee was third at 126, Easton Byrne was third at 145, Nick Rogers was third at 182, and Josh Lowe was third at 220.

The Lady Wolves also brought home medals In the girls conference tournament, Kierstin Allen and Lexi Harris both placed second. The team also won dual matches last week against Aurora, Springfield Central, El Dorado Springs, Diamond, and Warsaw.