The Blue Eye Bulldogs baseball team is 3-2 to start the season. Logan Isbell hit a one-run walk-off single against Wheaton on Thursday, April 1, to give the Bulldogs a 5-4 win.
The Bulldogs held Wheaton scoreless until the top of the seventh, when Wheaton scored all four of its runs.
The Bulldogs got out of the top half, down 4-3, before scoring to runs to win it.
The Bulldogs continued their season on Tuesday at Spokane. They will play at Reeds Spring on Saturday, April 10, against the Wolves and Northwest (Hughesville).
