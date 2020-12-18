The Forsyth boys headed north to play Springfield Catholic on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The Panthers lost 68-33 to the Fightin’ Irish.
Catholic, a school that jumped from Class 3 to Class 5 this year, had nine players score against Forsyth.
The Panthers had seven scorers.
Senior Gavin Lux was the only one in double digits with 11. The next closest scorer was senior Buck Sanders with six.
Catholic, on the other hand, had one player with 17 points and three other players with seven or more points.
The Forsyth Panthers were 4-3 after the loss. They played Ava on Friday, Dec. 18.
In their first matchup of the season, Ava won 55-29 at the Forsyth Tournament.
The Panthers will spend winter break in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic, starting off against Niangua at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Ash Grove High School.
