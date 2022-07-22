Some of the nation’s best cornholing will take place next week at the Branson Convention Center in downtown Branson.

The American Cornhole Organization’s Worlds 17 World Championships will take place between July 25 and July 30.

The season-ending championship will have the nation’s top winners from the season’s major championships facing off for cash and prizes. The overall winner will be named the King or Queen of Cornhole for the 2022 season.

“We are so excited to return to Branson for our World Championships,” said Frank Geers, president and CEO of ACO. “Our players and their families love the activities and attractions, and Branson rolls out the red carpet for us every year.”

Competitions will take place in multiple categories:

- Singles

- Doubles

- Women’s seniors

- Juniors

- Coed juniors

- Senior’s doubles

- Women’s doubles

Spectators will wbe able to participate in a series of “open” competitions which will allow registration during the day of the event.

The weekly schedule includes an opening night reception on Monday, the “Hampton Farms World Big Blind Draw and Open Blind Draw” on Tuesday, and Juniors, Women’s, and Seniors Singles and Doubles on Wednesday.

The World Doubles Main Event takes place on Thursday, and the Singles Championship Bracket and Lifetime Members Tournament will take place on Friday.

Saturday will feature a “Pipfall Tournament,” World Doubles and World Singles Championship matches and the crowning of the King or Queen of Cornhole.

Spectators wanting to experience as much cornhole as possible can find the entire schedule for the week at AmericanCornhole.com.