BACKYARD BATTLE

Hollister vs. Reeds Spring

The Reeds Spring Wolves traveled to Hollister Friday, Sept. 16, in an attempt to bring back the Backyard Battle Trophy, after the Tigers beat the Wolves last year for the title.

During the long anticipated rematch after last year’s playoff the Hollister Tigers varsity football team fell to the Wolves, 34-14.

The Wolves took the lead 7-0 in the 2nd quarter, as they scored with a two yard rushing touchdown, followed by an extra point. With less than a minute left in the half, Reeds Spring scored another rushing touchdown and extra point, extending their lead to 14-0.

Reeds Spring scored again in the 3rd quarter with another rushing touchdown, leading 21-0 and with less than three minutes left in the quarter, scored again on a 65-yard pass, extending their lead to shut out the Tigers 27-0, missing the extra point.

In the 4th quarter, Hollister rallied back and got on the scoreboard with a pass completed for a touchdown and an extra point making the score of the game 27-7.

With seven minutes to go, the Wolves scored again, completing a 48-yard pass resulting in a touchdown. The extra point was good, making the score of the game 34-7 in Reeds Springs’ favor.

With three minutes left in the game, the Tigers scored once more with a 31-yard rushing touchdown and an extra point.

The Wolves took the win over the Hollister Tigers, and brought the trophy back to Reeds Springs. They have extended their win/loss record this season to 3-1 and are ranked ninth in Class 3. The Wolves will face the Marshfield Bluejays on Friday, Sept. 23 at home.

The Hollister Tigers have a record of 1-3 and will travel to Aurora to face the Houn’ Dawgs on Friday, Sept. 23.

Branson

The Branson Pirates gave the fourth-ranked team in Class 6 some early concern, but didn’t have enough to stop the Nixa machine from rolling to a 56-17 victory.

Branson stayed within four points of Nixa midway through the second quarter before the Eagles scored 35 unanswered points to run away with the game.

Cade Grimm scored on a touchdown run, and Luke McCormick threw a touchdown pass to Patrick English. Kicker Dane Efrid nailed a 40-yard field goal for Branson.

The Pirates are at home Friday night against Carl Junction.

Forsyth

The Forsyth Panthers hosted their first home game of the season against the Fair Grove Eagles.

The game was full of intense moments and saw both teams give and take on the gridiron, with several lead changes and ties. The Eagles had control of the board, 44-38, with just over a minute and a half left. The Panthers pounced into overdrive as they were able to drive an 80 yards, getting a fourth down conversion.

With 13 seconds on the clock, Forsyth overcame a penalty with No. 16 Senior Aaron Gross, Quarterback, scrambled and threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to No. 22 Senior Zach Gross to tie up the game. No. 14 Junior Pablo Comer kicked for the extra point, which was good, giving the Panthers the win 45-44.

Forsyth are 3-1 for the season and will host Skyline/Macks Creek Friday, Sept. 23.