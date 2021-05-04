The Kimberling City Park Board will be hosting Pickleball Tournament on May 15-16 at the Port of Kimberling Marina & Resort.
The courts, located at 201 Marina Way, were installed last July. Natalie Modglin, a Table Rock Lake Pickleball Club member and park board member, said they decided to host the tournament in hopes of bringing people to the area and to support a growing pickleball community in Kimberling City.
“We just thought it’s a perfect destination for a pickleball tournament, with the lake being here, the marina, the location, and then the awesome courts that we’ve got — we just put it all together and said, ‘We’re having a pickleball tournament,’” Modglin said.
So far, the tournament has drawn 63 registered players. Local competitors have registered from Modglin’s own club, Branson, Ozark, Monett and Springfield. They aren’t the only ones registered though. Modglin said the tournament has five states represented — Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
Registration is still open for the tournament. Anyone interested can register at the Table Rock Lake Pickleball Club Facebook page or at pickleballtournaments.com. Registration closes on May 10.
“All levels are welcome, so even the newer players who want to try and the advanced players,” Modglin said.
For those not interested in playing competitively, there will be a tournament kickoff on Friday, May 14, with all eight courts open for casual play. The courts will be open from 4- 9 p.m. There will also be live music starting at 6 p.m.
Spectators are welcome for the tournament on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.