The Branson Pirates baseball team lost 7-3 to Kickapoo on Monday, despite taking an early 3-0 lead in the first inning.

The Pirates started the game with a 1-2-3 inning, keeping Kickapoo from getting on base thanks to three fly outs. In the bottom of the inning, the Pirates scored three on two outs after senior Carter Jenkins reached on an error by Kickapoo’s shortstop.

Freshman Andrew Briston drew a full-count walk before senior Zach Kearney-Doyle doubled to right, allowing both base runners to score.

Junior James Ryan Houston singled to left to score Kearney-Doyle, junior Ridge Schroeder walked and senior Jackson Miller reached on an error before senior Tanner Winslow struck out to end the inning.

The three first-inning runs were the only ones for Branson despite five more runners being left on base throughout the game.

Kickapoo was held off through the first three innings before tying the game at three runs in the fourth inning.

Kickapoo switched out their pitcher in the bottom of the third, followed by five strikeouts in the remaining four innings.

Kickapoo’s final four runs came in the top of the fourth thanks to four hits, an error, a walk, and a hit by pitch.

Branson also dropped its Tuesday game to Ozark 6-0.

Five different Pirates were able to snag a hit, but seven runners were left on base.

The Pirates hosted Joplin on Thursday and will host Hillcrest on Monday and Republic on Tuesday.