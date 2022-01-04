With a bunch of new players and a new head coach this season, the transition for the Forsyth Panthers boys basketball team could have been a difficult one.

However, the Forsyth Panthers are showing their skills on the court this season. Just a month into the regular season the Panthers are 8-4 after the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic tournament and continuing to progress.

On Friday, Dec. 31, the Panthers took on the Sparta Trojans in the championship game of the tournament.

The game was a close back and forth match between the former Southwest Central League rivals. The Panthers trailed the Trojans 13-10 in the first quarter. In the second the Panthers rallied to take the lead. By halftime the Trojans were trailing 32-27, but rallied in the third to barely take the lead 44-43. The win came down to the fourth.

Early in the fourth, Panther Ryder Blevins showed his talent with an impressive reverse, two-handed alley-oop dunk which pushed the Panthers into the lead 47-44. Forsyth began to pull away from the Trojans.

With one minute remaining on the clock, Sparta had a chance to tie the game. The Trojans missed a 3-pointer. The Panthers then made two free throws and Sparta committed a turnover on its next possession.

The Forsyth Panthers defeated the Sparta Trojans 58-51 to claim the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic Championship.

The Trojans (6-5 overall) were looking to take home its first tournament title in over 10 years, but couldn’t get past the offense the Panthers brought to the court. Sparta has shown significant improvement this season, as last year it only had three wins coming into January.

The Panthers were led in victory by the Blevins brothers, Ryder and Gage, who previously attended Logan-Rogersville. The brothers moved to Forsyth late last summer and quickly became key players for the new Panther team. During the championship game, Gage Blevins scored a game-high 17 and joined his younger brother, Ryder, on the all-tournament team. Rounding out the scoring for the Panthers were:

- Ryder Blevins with 12 points

- Abrieum Kincaid with 12 points

- Tanner Baird with 8 points

- Zach Strahan with 6 points

- Cooper Voliva with 3 points

Next on the Panther’s schedule is a home game against Buffalo on Friday, Jan. 7.