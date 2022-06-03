Branson Public Schools has provided a recap of their Spring sports season.

MEN'S TENNIS

The Men’s Tennis team ended their season 21-2, and took 4th place at last week’s State competition. “We accomplished all of our tennis goals this season,” says Head Coach, Sean Kembell. “This team supported each other every step of the way and lived our culture and values. We graduated 5 players in our top 6, however, the future of Branson tennis is very bright. We have an outstanding group of tennis players ready to step into Varsity roles as soon as the 2023 season begins.”

WOMEN'S SOCCER

“The Lady Pirates finished the season 18-10, and broke several school records along the way to one of the best seasons the program has had [in history],” says Head Coach, Brandon Scott.

The Lady Pirates also celebrated their 100th win as a program during this season. Four players have been named 2022 All-COC Girls Soccer Team members: 1st Team Briley Efird and Chloe Grimm, 2nd Team Kloey Alms, and H.M. Sadie Lampe.

BASEBALL

The first season on the new turf field was a successful one, not only for the Branson High School Baseball squad, but for our local sports community.

“The entire coaching staff was pleased with how the boys competed all year long. We had a lot of success and finished the season with an 18-13 record. The energy and support from the fans throughout the season and especially at our District games was a fun and exciting atmosphere,” says Assistant Coach, Luke Cheever.

MEN'S GOLF

Head Coach, Doug Furtkamp says, “Our team steadily improved all season, and will return 11 of our 12 regulars for the 2023 season; 2 of whom are all-state honorees as sophomores.”

Sophomore Ben Pressley (pictured above) earned COC 1st Team, All-District Top 10, and placed 12th at the State Golf Tournament. Sophomore Andrew Bristow (pictured above) earned All-District Top 5 and tied for 15th place at State.

JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL

The 2022 season marked a year of growth for the Branson Junior High softball team, with the team’s head coach focusing on the progress of the squad as a major takeaway from the softball season.

Head Coach, Josh McKee says, “During this years Junior High season we saw a lot of growth from the players, not just on their skill level, but their game knowledge. They worked hard all season and want the program to continue to get better.”

TRACK AND FIELD

The 2022 season marked high levels of success for the Branson Track and Field team, including a run at the district title for the women’s team.

Head Coach, Kevin Blackwell said in a press statement, “We had a great season. The ladies finished 2nd in District competition and the boys missed out on 2nd by a few points. We broke three school records, and we qualified 10 athletes for the State track meet. The future is bright for the Track & Field Pirates.”