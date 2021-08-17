Two local teams represented the area in the international tournament. One of them brought home the title of World Champion.

Branson and Midwest Plains were both teams from Branson that competed in the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series at Ballparks of America all last week. Branson won the tournament on Saturday, defeating Puerto Rico in the championship game 8-1.

It was the first time since 2014 that the U.S. Champion won the World Series.

Branson played a perfect tournament, winning its pool 4-0.

To start pool play on Friday, Aug. 6, Branson defeated Middle Atlantic 3-2 and then New England 8-5 the following day.

Those were the closest pool play games for the hometown team. Branson closed out pool play with two shutouts. It defeated North Dakota 11-0 on a balmy Sunday afternoon and then Virginia 6-0 on Tuesday.

Bracket play started last Wednesday, where Branson got its third straight shutout — an 8-0 win over Southwest. Branson continued its dominance with another high-scoring game, defeating Kentucky 10-1.

Branson secured its title as U.S. Champion with a 1-0 victory over North Carolina. Then it moved on to play Puerto Rico, the International Champion, which offered Branson the title of World Champion.

Branson was chosen as the team to represent the area — something the Babe Ruth League does to thank the host city. Midwest Plains, on the other hand, competed in and won the regional tournament to make it to the World Series. During the regular season, Midwest Plains and Branson are sister teams.

Midwest Plains didn’t fare as well as Branson in the World Series, going 1-3 in pool play. They defeated Mississippi to start the tournament for its only pool play win. In the Iron Bracket, Midwest Plains defeated Arkansas before losing to New England to end their tournament run last Wednesday.