The Branson Pirates track and field team had several qualifiers for the state championship meet in Jefferson City on May 26th and 27th.
Allison Thomas set a new Branson school record for the javelin throw with a distance of 132 feet, 6 inches. Another Branson school record was set by the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Will Thornton, Adrian Manderson, Chris Vineyard, and Tristen Bough who finished 4th in the final race with a time of 3:24.76.
Other qualifiers for state included Vineyard individually in the 110 hurdles, placing 4th in the final with a time of 15.56 seconds, and Kyshin Isringhausen finished 3rd in the pole fault with a height of 13 feet, 11 inches.
