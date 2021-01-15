Reeds Spring High School inducted Zach Kearney into its Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 8.
Kearney is a 2014 Reeds Spring High School graduate. He won the state wrestling championship at 220 pounds in 2013 and 2014.
Kearney is the only back-to-back state champion in school history.
The RSHS Sports Hall of Fame was created in 1997.
