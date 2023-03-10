Head Coach Neale Richardson and the College of the Ozarks Bobcats are excited to announce the signing of Wheatland High School’s Davin Sawyer to the 2023 recruiting class. Davin is a pitcher/infielder that is expected to do both at College of the Ozarks.
He is the son of Jessie and T.J. Sawyer.
Davin is a two-sport athlete at Wheatland, starring in both baseball and basketball. On the baseball field, Sawyer earned 1st Team All-Conference honors and Conference MVP, as well as All-District and 2nd Team All-State nods.
“I’m really excited to begin my collegiate career for the Bobcats and I’m ready to work hard for whatever role the team needs me to fill,’ Sawyer said. “(C of O) is a strongly faith-based and beautiful college where I can be around people who understand the importance of a good work ethic as well as get a great education to prepare me to be a better person after college.”
Davin plans on pursuing a degree in Conservation and Wildlife Management.
