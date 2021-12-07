The Hollister Boys Basketball team saw action last week and had an impressive showing in the Forsyth Invitational Tournament defeating Carls Junction Bulldogs in round one 76-58, and defeating the Forsyth Panthers in the semi-finals 67-49.
The Tigers made it to the Championship game where they faced the Gainesville Bulldogs, who are undefeated this season, on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 60-56, to gain the Championship title.
Senior Josh Harlow was named Tournament MVP and Junior Garret Snyder was named All-Tournament Team.
