Crain.jpg

Reeds Spring's Eben Crain won both of his matches last week against McDonald County and Hillcrest.

 Courtesy of Reeds Spring School District

The Reeds Spring High School wrestling defended its home mat last week.

On Thursday, Dec. Reeds Springs hosted both the McDonald County Mustangs and the Hillcrest Hornets. The Wolves defeated both teams. 

In a 45-27 victory over McDonald County, Reeds Spring got victories from several wrestlers. Shane Pearson at 113 pounds, Ashton Plumlee at 126, Easton Byrne at 145, Trace Haddock at 152, Evan Wilson at 170, Sebastian Michaud at 195, Josh Lowe at 220, and Eben Crain at 285. Kierstin Allen and Lexi Harris also won both of their matches.

Wolves brought home several individual wins against the Hornets. Pearson, Plumlee, Byrne, Haddock, Wilson, and Crain won their matches. The final score was 51-24. 

