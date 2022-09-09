The Forsyth School District is raising money for their athletics programs with a golf tournament.
The Forsyth Panther Homecoming Golf Tournament, a four person scramble, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Holiday Hills Golf Course, located at 630 E. Rockford Drive in Branson. The tournament will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m., but teams are asked to register at 7:15 a.m.
The entry fee is $60 per player, with all proceeds to be distributed to all athletic programs, according to Forsyth School District Superintendent Jeff Mingus.
The tournament still has openings for hole sponsorships and teams to participate.
“We still have room for teams and sponsors,” Mingus said. “They can email (me) or they can call or text 417-546-0917 to sign up or to get more information on becoming a sponsor.”
Mingus said the event becomes a reunion of sorts for Forsyth alumni.
“Since it is a Homecoming event, the most fun will be to see all of the alumni come together for a fun weekend,” Mingus said. “We would love to see tons of participation and for our alumni to come back and enjoy the activities. Participants can expect a fun round of golf with some goodies and prizes.”
For more information or to sign up email jmingus@forsyth3.k12.mo.us.
