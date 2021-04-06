The Blue Eye softball team is 0-3 to start the season.
The Lady Bulldogs have lost to Crane, Verona and Purdy to start the season. They’ve been outscored 59-3.
Purdy defeated Blue Eye 19-1 and is currently 13-1 so far this season. Purdy’s only loss was to East Newton; almost all of its other games were won by double digits.
The Lady Bulldogs played at Forsyth, which was 8-3 going into the game, on Tuesday.
They will host Bradleyville on Thursday before returning to Forsyth for the Lady Panthers’ annual tournament on April 10.
The Bulldogs only have four more home games after hosting Bradleyville.
They will hot Hollister on April 13, Southwest (Washburn) on April 21, Crane on April 26 for a rematch and Exeter on April 30 for the regular season finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.