The Blue Eye Bulldogs track and field team recently competed in the Class 2 State Tournament.
The following Bulldogs earned All State recognition:
Houston Parker: 800m 6th place 4x800 with a time of 2:01.
8th Place: Alex LaBrier, Mason Phillips, Jadon Weaver, and Houston Parker.
