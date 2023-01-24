Hollister High School Senior Silas Woodbury recently signed his Letter of Intent to continue his education and athletic career in track & field at Columbia College in Columbia, MO.
Hollister High School Track Coach Austin Wenger said the school district is proud of Woodbury and his accomplishments.
“Silas is a special athlete,” Wenger said. “He has been blessed with the ability to do many very different events well. Between high jump, discus and the hurdles, he stays busy at practice and at meets. We are very proud of Silas for signing with Columbia College to continue his track and field career. He had an exciting 2022 season, and we are all looking forward to seeing what he does in 2023!”
Some of Woodbury’s best times were achieved in 2022’s Class 3 District 6 meet, which included a best 110 hurdles time of 16.21, best high jump of 1.87 meters, and best discus throw of 31.80 meters.
Woodbury joins the Columbia Cougars, who compete in the American Midwest Conference, affiliated with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
