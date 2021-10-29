Arnold-5589.jpg

Riley Arnold was All-State in Cross Country and Track each year in High School.

 Courtesy of Blue Eye School District

Riley Arnold has committed to run cross country and track at Southwest Baptist University. Riley is a 3-time State Champion in Cross Country.

