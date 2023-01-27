Hollister High School Senior Sam Teaster recently signed his Letter of Intent to continue his education and athletic career in baseball at College of the Ozarks.
College of the Ozarks Assistant Baseball Coach and Recruiting Coordinator Justin McMillin said the Bobcats are excited to add Teaster to their roster.
“We are very excited to add another good local talent to the Bobcat family,” McMillin said. “We play a high level of college baseball at College of the Ozarks and we pride ourselves on doing so with athletes that can compete at a high level and also be student-athletes of exemplary character. We certainly feel that Sam is the type of student-athlete that demonstrates those traits. He is an excellent physical athlete and skilled baseball player. We feel like he can help us both as a position player and as a pitcher, something that is very difficult at the college level. In our opinion, he’s barely scratched the surface of the type of player he can become. We’re excited to see what the next four years bring for Sam and for Bobcats baseball.”
McMillin said the Bobcats are coming off a 33-win season; one game away from the NCCAA final four, for the second time. The Bobcats compete in the NCCAA National Christian College Athletic Association Division I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.