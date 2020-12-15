SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Branson and Reeds Spring will play in the Blue & Gold Basketball Tournament from Dec. 26-31.
The Branson Pirates start the tournament against Skyline at 4 p.m. on Dec. 26 at JQH Arena. The Pirates are in the Blue Division for the tournament, and are in the top portion of the bracket with Springfield Catholic, Clever, Hartville, Houston, Ava and Buffalo.
Reeds Spring will play in the Gold Division and start the season against Greenwood. Greenwood has five-star recruit Aminu Mohammed on its roster, but it is unclear whether he will be playing in the tournament. Mohammed will announce where he is committing to play basketball on Dec. 21, according to the Springfield News-Leader, and will begin his college career in January.
The Reeds Spring-Greenwood game will start at noon on Monday, Dec. 28, at JQH Arena, 685 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway.
Depending on where Reeds Spring and Branson end up in the bracket, their following games could be played at JQH Arena, Hammons Student Center, Greenwood’s newly built gym or Greenwood’s old gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.