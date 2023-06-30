The Powerboat Nationals made their one and only 2023 tour stop in Branson on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25 for the Branson Grand Prix.

Combined, the formula lights and pro tunnel classes only saw a total of seven drivers make the trip to the center of the nation to take on the waters of Lake Taneycomo. As they have in past years, the competition welcomed spectators to enjoy the two days of high speed watercraft racing from atop the Branson Landing along the waterfront by the fountains.

Powerboat Nationals Pro Tunnel Driver Robert “Bumpin Bobby’’ Briggs was killed in a water racing accident in Port Neches, Texas on Sunday, May 7. In honor of Briggs, all of the Branson Grand Prix competitors equipped their respective watercrafts with the No.41, which served as the long-time number for the late-drivers racing boat.

At the end of the main final race, awards were presented to the top three drivers in each of the classes in the form of plaques. The awards ceremony took place alongside the Branson Landing fountain display shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

In the formula lights class, the Branson Grand Prix saw drivers Randy Patrch, Chris Swanson, Mark Schmerbauch, and Jason Nelson compete for the checkered flag. In the end Nelson came in first, followed by Schmerbauch in second, Patrch in third and Swanson in fourth. For the pro tunnel class, there were three racers and three plaques presented. Driver Jimmy Kerr came in first, with John ‘Friggin’ Eddie Jr. coming in second and Tyler Welch arriving in third.

Josh Grisham with Nerd Informants and My100.1 FM once again returned to the microphone as the Branson Powerboat Announcer for the 2023 season.

For those looking to relive the race footage from Branson’s races or keep up with the racers while they’re not in Branson are encouraged to check out RacerH20.com, where footage from the Powerboat Nationals is made available for fans.

The Powerboat Nationals 2023 season is slightly shorter than those in past years. In 2022, there were a total of four race weekends hosted in Branson throughout the year, on top of their other nationally located racing events. This season, the watercraft race organization is only hosting four events total, with Branson’s one and only race taking place this past weekend.

In May, the Liqui Moly Formula Light Series competition took racers to Point Marion, PA. Following the Branson Grand Prix, drivers and their teams will head to Marietta, OH. the weekend of July 8 and 9, for the Marietta Riverfront Roar. Just less than a month later the powerboats will be hitting the water again on Aug. 5 and 6, in Ravenswood, WV for the Ohio River Festival, which will serve as the final race of the season.

For additional information about the Powerboat Nationals visit powerboatnationals.com.