STRAFFORD, Mo. — Over the past five weeks, the College of the Ozarks women’s basketball team got some extra time on the court together.

The Lady Bobcats finished their time in the Pro-Am League in Strafford on Sunday.

The Lady Bobcats started the season off with three wins. Several other colleges competed in the league, including Crowder College, Missouri Southern State University, and Drury had two teams.

C of O defeated Crowder and Missouri Southern in those first three games, 93-48 and 58-53, respectively.

The Lady Bobcats struggled through the rest of the league, losing their final five games, losing twice to Drury’s first team.

This was the league’s first year at the Strafford Sports Center, located at 9007 E. Evergreen in Strafford. The league was originally supposed to start last year, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the league.

“It’s a great way to prepare for the season, but it also allows athletes to get to know each other,” Courtney Donohue, head official for the complex, said in a release announcing the start of the league. “You have incoming players — incoming freshmen — and this is a great way for them to get to know the rest of the team and for the team to build camaraderie.”

Lady Bobcats head coach Becky Mullis also said the league was a benefit for the Lady Bobcats. They played in the Pro-Am League when it was held at The Courts in Springfield. Mullis said it was a benefit then, but it was an even bigger benefit now.

The team only played 10 games last season because of a late start. By the time the team got to know each other and how they played, the season was over.

“We never really got the chance to bond,” Mullis said before the summer league began.

Mullis also said this summer was more beneficial because the team was able to play in front of fans, something the younger players didn’t get to experience during the winter.

Some of the returners that played included Kayley Frank, Kyra Hardesty, Katie Mayes, Michelle Gabani and Stevi Jones.

For updates on all College of the Ozarks teams, visit bobcats.cofo.edu.