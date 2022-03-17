The College of the Ozarks Lady Bobcat shave earned an At-Large bid to the National Christian College Athletic Association Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament. The tournament will be held March 16-19 at Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana.
Coach Becky Mullis worked hard to build a challenging schedule for the 2021-22 campaign and that strength of schedule paid off. With the fourth highest power rating in the country, the Lady Cats schedule was a key component in securing the bid. The Lady Cats also put together a solid run to finish out the season, winning 14 of their final 16 contests.
The Lady Cats depart for Winona Lake on Monday, March 14 and will begin competing for the national crown on Wednesday, March 16. At 1:45 PM. The Lady Cats are the #1 seed out of eight teams and will face the #8 seed, Roberts Wesleyan University of Rochester, NY in the opening round. They are guaranteed three games as the tournament will be played out to place all eight teams but the Lady Cats have a National Championship as their goal. Schedules and information can be found at www.thenccaa.org and clicking on “championships” and then “Basketball DI”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.