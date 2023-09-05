FORSYTH GIRLS TENNIS SCHEDULE
9/4 Mt. Vernon Away 4:30 pm
9/5 Lamar Away 4:30 pm
9/6 Logan-Rogersville Home 4:30 pm
9/8 Reeds Spring Away 4:00 pm
9/9 Lady Panther Classic Home
9/11 Branson Away 4:30 pm
9/12 Willow Springs Away 4:30 pm
9/14 West Plains Home 4:00 pm
9/15 Republic Tournament Away
9/19 Clever Home 4:30 pm
9/20 West Plains Tournament Away
9/21 Greenwood Home 4:30 pm
9/22 Nixa Invitational Tournament
9/25 Aurora Away 4:00 pm
9/27 Nixa Away 4:00 pm
10/13-21 Class 1 Team State Tournament
FORSYTH GIRLS TENNIS ROSTER
Seniors:
Rylie Goforth
Jolie Badeaux
Juniors:
Alie Jones
Zoe White
Carlie Strong
Emily Nelson
Gracelyn Houston
Sophomores:
Makenna Perez
Sophie Evans
Freshmen:
Taylor Braden
Carolyn Bearden
Kamryn Stehle
Alahna Coen
“Our team is full of new faces this year after graduating 7 of our top 8 ranked players last year including Kenzie Calhoun and Emmy Blevins that finished 9th in state last year for doubles. There will be some growing pains as our new varsity players adjust to the speed of varsity matches, but our team is young and the future looks very bright as long as they keep working as hard as they have. We will be led this year by juniors Alie Jones and Zoe White. Jones looks to improve on a season where she played the 4 spot for us but finished the year winning third place at our district tournament in singles. Both Jones and White are amazing young ladies that not only push themselves to be better, but the rest of the team as well. I look forward to seeing the growth of our young team as new faces take over for long term mainstays.”
~Head Coach Paul Voliva
