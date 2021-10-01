Monday, Oct. 4
4 p.m. Branson girls tennis at West Plains in Class 2 District 5 Tournament
4:30 p.m. No. 3 Reeds Spring girls tennis at No. 2 Clever in Class 1 District 11 Tournament
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball at Southwest (Washburn)
6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball at Glendale
7 p.m. Forsyth volleyball at Spokane
No. 5 Forsyth girls tennis vs. No. 4 Greenwood in Class 1 District 10 Tournament at Logan-Rogersville
Tuesday, Oct. 5
4:30 p.m. Branson softball at Willard
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball at Seneca
6 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball vs. Spokane
6 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Cottey College
6 p.m. Forsyth volleyball vs. Hurley
6 p.m. School of the Ozarks volleyball at Everton
6:30 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Ozark
6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball at Nixa
6:30 p.m. Hollister volleyball at Aurora
7:30 p.m. Reeds Spring volleyball at Mt. Vernon
Blue Eye, Hollister cross-country at Cassville
Wednesday, Oct. 6
8 a.m. Hollister girls golf at Clever
Thursday, Oct. 7
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball at Hillcrest
5 p.m. Branson boys soccer vs. Glendale
6 p.m. Blue Eye volleyball at Galena
6:30 p.m. Branson volleyball vs. Neosho
7 p.m. School of the Ozarks vs. Fordland
7:30 p.m. Hollister volleyball vs. Marshfield
Friday, Oct. 8
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring softball at Bakersfield
7 p.m. Branson football at Willard
7 p.m. Forsyth football at Strafford
7 p.m. Hollister football at Logan-Rogersville
7 p.m. Reeds Spring softball at McDonald County
Saturday, Oct. 9
9 a.m. Branson, Forsyth, Hollister cross-country in Branson Invitational
10 a.m. Branson softball at Cassville
11:30 a.m. Branson softball vs. Bolivar at Cassville
11:30 a.m. College of the Ozarks at Mount Mercy University - Seminole Stampede
School of the Ozarks volleyball in Pleasant Hope Dig Pink Tournament
