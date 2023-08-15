The 2023 Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series trophy is staying in the United States. Ohio Valley defeated Taiwan 2-1 in the World Series Championship. The Central Ozarks/Branson team made a run through the Iron Bracket (the consolation bracket), beating Australia, Middle Atlantic, and Southwest before falling in the Iron Bracket championship game 7-3 to West Raleigh, North Carolina.
Ohio team wins 2023 Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series
- by Jason Wert
