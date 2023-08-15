Ripken World Series 2023 branson player meeting.jpg

The 2023 Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series trophy is staying in the United States. Ohio Valley defeated Taiwan 2-1 in the World Series Championship. The Central Ozarks/Branson team made a run through the  Iron Bracket (the consolation bracket), beating Australia, Middle Atlantic, and Southwest before falling in the Iron Bracket championship game 7-3 to West Raleigh, North Carolina.

