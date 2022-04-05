The RSHS baseball team beat Clever 16-5 on March 29.. Dayne Smith hit a three-run home run, while Brandt Miller and Will Foster each had two hits. Foster also pitched five innings, striking out nine batters.
The Wolves also beat Blue Eye 9-4 on April 1. Hunter Langston had two hits and three RBIs, while Dayne Smith struck out nine hitters in five innings.
The Wolves have a 3-5 season record and play their next game at Nixa on April 7.
